Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.62), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

Shares of PFG opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.35. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

