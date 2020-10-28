Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PBAM opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. Private Bancorp of America has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBAM. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Private Bancorp of America from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Private Bancorp of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Private Bancorp of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit, overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

