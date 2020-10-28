ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Receives $7.61 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.61.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PUMP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of ProPetro to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ProPetro from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ProPetro from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $424.78 million, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 3.35. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $12.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $106.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.45 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 5.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ProPetro will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

