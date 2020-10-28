ProxyNode (PRX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.00

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. ProxyNode has a market cap of $70,683.13 and approximately $5.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.52 or 0.00511854 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003715 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00039142 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003710 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.63 or 0.01476313 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 45,116.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 175,659,862 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network.

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

