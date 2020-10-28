Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LUNG. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $41.89 on Monday. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

