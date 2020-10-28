Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) PT Raised to $36.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

PRPL opened at $30.92 on Monday. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -237.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.59 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John A. Legg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $320,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $354,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,000 shares of company stock worth $6,052,430 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.