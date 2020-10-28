Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for BJ's Restaurants, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BJ's Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner expects that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJ's Restaurants’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.26. BJ's Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. BJ's Restaurants’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $28.99 on Monday. BJ's Restaurants has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.90 million, a PE ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BJ's Restaurants by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,216,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,419,000 after acquiring an additional 161,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in BJ's Restaurants by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 82,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in BJ's Restaurants by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BJ's Restaurants by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BJ's Restaurants by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 19,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 6, 2020, the company operated 209 restaurants. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

