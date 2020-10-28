Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Issued By Truist Securiti

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for First American Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First American Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price target on First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

First American Financial stock opened at $46.56 on Monday. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.01.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other First American Financial news, Director Mark C. Oman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.78 per share, with a total value of $191,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in First American Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 16,367 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

