Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Manchester United PLC Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manchester United in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Manchester United’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Manchester United’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Manchester United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of MANU stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.92 million, a P/E ratio of -198.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANU. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 69,143 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 260,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 59,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

