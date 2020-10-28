Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Issued By Northcoast Research

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research analyst B. Rolle expects that the construction company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.52. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WGO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.30.

NYSE:WGO opened at $49.54 on Monday. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $53,705.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,256.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,331,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 160,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

