Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.43). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.24. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.52% and a negative return on equity of 806.54%. The firm had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.47 on Monday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMS. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,458,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,922,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 1,474.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 482,376 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 420,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 203,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 1,444.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,188 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 143,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

