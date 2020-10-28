Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Amphenol Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Amphenol in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

NYSE APH opened at $115.05 on Monday. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $119.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.41 and a 200-day moving average of $100.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 1,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 42,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $4,588,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,496,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,700 shares of company stock worth $40,078,361. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $260,984,000 after buying an additional 1,160,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,189,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,584,000 after buying an additional 754,436 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,957,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,164,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,976,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $572,011,000 after purchasing an additional 498,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

