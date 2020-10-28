Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) Cut by Analyst

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. National Bank Financial set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) stock opened at C$2.01 on Monday. OceanaGold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -17.79.

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$132.84 million for the quarter.

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

