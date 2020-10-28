Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) Issued By Raymond James (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.90 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upgraded SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Laurentian upgraded SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.50.

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) stock opened at C$21.29 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$17.77 and a 12 month high of C$34.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 1.63.

In other news, Director Zine Edine Smati acquired 2,941 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,964.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$91,758.84.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

