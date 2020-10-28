Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Sun Life Financial Inc Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$15.19 billion during the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.77.

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$53.36 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$35.43 and a 52 week high of C$66.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 96,560.00, a current ratio of 103,789.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.63.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.39, for a total value of C$1,528,522.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,680,096.33. Insiders sold a total of 84,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,525,988 in the last 90 days.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.