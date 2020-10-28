Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s FY2020 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of LIF stock opened at C$25.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.06. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$13.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.95.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$46.71 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.