Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Sandstorm Gold Ltd Issued By Raymond James (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $16.00 to $16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $8.21 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 377.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

