Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Trevali Mining Corp Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$59.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$71.40 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Trevali Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.05 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.10 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.18.

TSE:TV opened at C$0.14 on Monday. Trevali Mining has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $109.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

