Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) Cut by Desjardins

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Desjardins analyst A. Breichmanas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) stock opened at C$1.95 on Monday. Galiano Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.47 and a 52 week high of C$2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 26.16 and a current ratio of 26.26. The stock has a market cap of $435.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.07.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

