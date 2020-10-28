Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) (TSE:GSC) Reduced by Desjardins

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Desjardins analyst A. Breichmanas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Desjardins also issued estimates for Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GSC. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of TSE:GSC opened at C$5.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$2.56 and a 1-year high of C$6.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$118.73 million for the quarter.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

