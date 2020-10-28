Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) Decreased by Analyst

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a report on Friday, September 25th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.88.

SSL stock opened at C$10.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 256.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.47. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$25.97 million during the quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

