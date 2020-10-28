Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Sanofi SA Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SNY)

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sanofi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sanofi’s FY2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $47.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.18. The company has a market cap of $118.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sanofi has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $55.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNY. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,099 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,155,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,846,000 after purchasing an additional 493,628 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $24,614,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sanofi by 9.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,842,000 after purchasing an additional 460,930 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 2,339.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 345,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 331,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

