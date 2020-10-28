Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Increased by Analyst

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Raymond James boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TECK. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.77.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $12.56 on Monday. Teck Resources has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $17.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.76%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 207,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 365,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 94,940.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

