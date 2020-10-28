Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Issued By B. Riley

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of OESX stock opened at $7.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $219.89 million, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 5.26%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 282.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

