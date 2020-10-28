Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KeyCorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on KEY. ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

NYSE:KEY opened at $12.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 358.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 58,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 45,952 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $2,741,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 200,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 20,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

