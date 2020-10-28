Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Boosted by William Blair

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. William Blair also issued estimates for Graco’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.17 million. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GGG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Graco in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Graco stock opened at $62.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.26. Graco has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $67,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,796.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 55,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $2,989,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 340,507 shares of company stock worth $20,220,455. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Graco by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

