Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. Lifted by Wedbush (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.67. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.29 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.73.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $99.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.60. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $89,694.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 298.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11,525.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

