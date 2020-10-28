Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Reduced by Seaport Global Securities

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stepan in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Stepan alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

NYSE:SCL opened at $116.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.69. Stepan has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stepan by 4.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Stepan by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,716,000 after buying an additional 39,760 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stepan by 64.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 173.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 76.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 10,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total value of $1,246,683.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,835,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Thomas Moriarty sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $322,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,201 shares of company stock worth $2,799,081 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.