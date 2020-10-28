QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.75-2.83 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $531-537 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $534.54 million.QTS Realty Trust also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.75-2.83 EPS.

Shares of QTS stock opened at $63.60 on Wednesday. QTS Realty Trust has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.15 and a beta of 0.54.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.64). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.67.

In related news, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 15,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,090,444.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Miller sold 35,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $2,535,324.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,623.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,844 shares of company stock worth $5,741,937 over the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

