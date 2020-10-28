Qtum (QTUM) Price Tops $2.09 on Top Exchanges

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00015637 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Exrates, BCEX and Poloniex. Qtum has a market cap of $203.77 million and approximately $360.75 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000487 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,863,684 coins and its circulating supply is 97,344,264 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HBUS, Poloniex, Binance, Iquant, EXX, Coinrail, GOPAX, CoinEx, Bleutrade, Bithumb, Exrates, OTCBTC, Bitbns, Kucoin, ABCC, Allcoin, Coinsuper, Livecoin, BigONE, DigiFinex, Crex24, BCEX, DragonEX, Coinnest, Liqui, CoinEgg, Upbit, ZB.COM, Gate.io, HitBTC, Ovis, LiteBit.eu, Coinone, BitForex, Bittrex, Bit-Z, Liquid, Bitfinex, CoinExchange, Cobinhood, Huobi, Bibox, OKEx and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.