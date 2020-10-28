Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) & 3DX Industries (NYSE:DDDX) Financial Review

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) and 3DX Industries (OTCMKTS:DDDX) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Quad/Graphics and 3DX Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quad/Graphics -4.53% 16.03% 1.43% 3DX Industries N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.5% of Quad/Graphics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Quad/Graphics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Quad/Graphics and 3DX Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quad/Graphics 0 1 0 0 2.00 3DX Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quad/Graphics currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 137.15%. Given Quad/Graphics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Quad/Graphics is more favorable than 3DX Industries.

Volatility & Risk

Quad/Graphics has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3DX Industries has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quad/Graphics and 3DX Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quad/Graphics $3.92 billion 0.03 -$156.30 million N/A N/A 3DX Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

3DX Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quad/Graphics.

Summary

Quad/Graphics beats 3DX Industries on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services. The company also provides marketing and other services, including consumer insights, audience targeting, personalization, media planning and placement, process optimization, campaign planning and creation, pre-media production, videography, photography, digital and print execution, and logistics, as well as manufactures ink. It serves various blue chip companies that operate in various industries; and businesses and consumers comprising retailers, publishers, and direct marketers. Quad/Graphics, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin.

About 3DX Industries

3DX Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc. and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc. in November 2013. 3DX Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Ferndale, Washington.

