QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,206 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,326,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,720 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,451. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.12.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $125.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $132.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.63 and a 200-day moving average of $98.46. The company has a market cap of $142.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

