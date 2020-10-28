Quanta Services (PWR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Quanta Services to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Quanta Services has set its FY20 guidance at $3.18-3.48 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Quanta Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PWR opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $64.14. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average of $43.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

Quanta Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

