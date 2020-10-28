Qudian (NYSE:QD) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) shares were down 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 2,293,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 5,265,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $409.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $165.19 million for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 2.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QD. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Qudian by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,804,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Qudian by 404.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 864,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 692,955 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Qudian by 1,012.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 690,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 628,050 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qudian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Qudian by 470.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 434,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 358,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Company Profile (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

