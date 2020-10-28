Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) PT Raised to $149.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target increased by analysts at Mizuho from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.83.

Shares of DGX opened at $127.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $131.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.77 and a 200-day moving average of $114.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 35,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $4,235,329.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,005,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,430 shares of company stock worth $47,039,374 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.5% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 276,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,566,000 after buying an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8.9% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 5,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

