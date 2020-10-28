Ragnarok 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $61.00 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Ragnarok has a market capitalization of $4,356.15 and approximately $61.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ragnarok coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. Over the last week, Ragnarok has traded 27% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00085505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00229477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00032629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.18 or 0.01286233 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000200 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000597 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 202.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io.

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

