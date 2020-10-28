Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Rating Reiterated by National Securities

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at National Securities in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. National Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.24% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

RAVN opened at $22.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.31. Raven Industries has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $818.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $85.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Raven Industries will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc E. Lebaron purchased 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $109,986.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,151 shares in the company, valued at $280,782.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Raven Industries during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 366.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 213.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Raven Industries by 32.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Raven Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

