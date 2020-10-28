Ray O’Toole Buys 3,000 Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) Stock

Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) insider Ray O’Toole purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £1,260 ($1,646.20).

LON SGC opened at GBX 37.72 ($0.49) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89. Stagecoach Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 166.80 ($2.18). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 40.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 55.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69.

Get Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt upgraded Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. HSBC upgraded Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 73.71 ($0.96).

Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.