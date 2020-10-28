Raymond James Comments on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO)’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $21.75 target price on the stock.

TGZ has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.57.

TGZ opened at C$15.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.79. Teranga Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$3.86 and a 1 year high of C$16.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.79. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of -419.17.

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$227.65 million for the quarter.

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) Company Profile

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

