Raymond James Comments on Trilogy Metals Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc (TSE:TMQ) – Raymond James reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of TSE TMQ opened at C$2.17 on Monday. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.54. The company has a market cap of $310.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.23.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Michael Donnelly sold 17,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total value of C$48,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,960. Also, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 100,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.34, for a total value of C$233,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,531,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,579,070.41.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

