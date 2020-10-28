Raymond James Weighs in on Teck Resources Ltd.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 27th.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

