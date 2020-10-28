(RDS.A) (RDS.A) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect (RDS.A) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.70 billion. (RDS.A) had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. (RDS.A)’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect (RDS.A) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RDS.A opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $61.17. The firm has a market cap of $96.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RDS.A. ValuEngine lowered shares of (RDS.A) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of (RDS.A) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of (RDS.A) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays lowered shares of (RDS.A) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of (RDS.A) in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. (RDS.A) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

About (RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

