RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) versus Golden Gate Partners (NYSE:GNGT) Critical Review

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) and Golden Gate Partners (OTCMKTS:GNGT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.8% of RE/MAX shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of RE/MAX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 94.2% of Golden Gate Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for RE/MAX and Golden Gate Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RE/MAX 0 1 3 0 2.75 Golden Gate Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

RE/MAX presently has a consensus price target of $36.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.53%. Given RE/MAX’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RE/MAX is more favorable than Golden Gate Partners.

Risk and Volatility

RE/MAX has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Gate Partners has a beta of -0.78, indicating that its share price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RE/MAX and Golden Gate Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RE/MAX 6.93% 39.78% 7.46% Golden Gate Partners N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RE/MAX and Golden Gate Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RE/MAX $282.29 million 2.17 $25.04 million $1.93 17.51 Golden Gate Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RE/MAX has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Gate Partners.

Summary

RE/MAX beats Golden Gate Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Golden Gate Partners Company Profile

Golden Gate Partners, Inc. focuses on marketing distressed residential properties in the United States. It intends to market properties to international buyers, primarily from China and other parts of Asia. The company was formerly known as Golden Gates Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Golden Gate Partners, Inc. in January 2014. Golden Gate Partners, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York. As of June 18, 2013, Golden Gate Partners, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ta Partners, Inc.

