Redwood Trust (RWT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Redwood Trust to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. Redwood Trust had a negative net margin of 103.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Redwood Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $952.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.07. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 11.32 and a quick ratio of 11.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RWT. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JMP Securities raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

