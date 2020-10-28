Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, AR Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RLXXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Sunday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Relx presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of RLXXF stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.