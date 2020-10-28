Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Edwards Lifesciences Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical research company will earn $2.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.64. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EW. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

Shares of EW stock opened at $76.50 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.53. The company has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $2,612,551.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,405.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $838,723.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,335,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 462,923 shares of company stock worth $37,189,284. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 410.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 73,690 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,384,000. Atom Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 4,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 24,569 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.