Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $4.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.23. William Blair also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Stephens started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

WST stock opened at $286.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 75.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $124.53 and a one year high of $303.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.67.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Zenner acquired 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,661.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 348.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

