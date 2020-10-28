Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $247.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.08 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WPM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Peel Hunt started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

WPM stock opened at $47.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $57.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,718,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,722 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,922,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,624 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,311.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 883,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,972,000 after acquiring an additional 821,138 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,406,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,871,000 after acquiring an additional 752,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,975,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,720,000 after buying an additional 739,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

