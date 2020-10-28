Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO)’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) (TSE:MMX) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) stock opened at C$7.27 on Monday. Maverix Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$3.10 and a one year high of C$7.78. The company has a market cap of $931.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a quick ratio of 12.53 and a current ratio of 12.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.25.

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) (TSE:MMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$15.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.45 million.

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

