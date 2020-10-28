Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Tenet Healthcare Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now forecasts that the company will earn $3.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.15.

Shares of THC opened at $25.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average of $23.74. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -197.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $39.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after acquiring an additional 40,630 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,918,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,848,000 after purchasing an additional 645,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 84.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,944,000 after purchasing an additional 832,130 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,330,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after buying an additional 103,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

